« All Events

Wood Frogs: A Chilling Survival Story

October 18 @ 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Free

🐸 Dare to discover one of Alaska’s creeping critters this spooky season, the Wood Frog!

🎃 At our upcoming FREE Creepy Critters event, Wood Frogs: A Chilling Survival Story, uncover eerie secrets of their adaptations, their mysterious life cycle, and how these frogs survive being frozen solid through Alaska’s darkest, coldest winter months!

🍬 Join us at the Farmhouse Visitor Center on October 18 from 12:00 – 4:00 pm for an afternoon of frightful fun, tasty treats, and critter crafts! Costumes encouraged! It’s sure to be a hopping good time you won’t froget!

Details

Date:
October 18
Time:
12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Cost:
Free

Venue

Creamer’s Field
1300 College Rd.
Fairbanks, 99701 + Google Map