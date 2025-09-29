Dare to discover one of Alaska’s creeping critters this spooky season, the Wood Frog!

At our upcoming FREE Creepy Critters event, Wood Frogs: A Chilling Survival Story, uncover eerie secrets of their adaptations, their mysterious life cycle, and how these frogs survive being frozen solid through Alaska’s darkest, coldest winter months!

Join us at the Farmhouse Visitor Center on October 18 from 12:00 – 4:00 pm for an afternoon of frightful fun, tasty treats, and critter crafts! Costumes encouraged! It’s sure to be a hopping good time you won’t froget!