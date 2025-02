Join us for a one hour beginner-friendly Vinyasa yoga with Yellow Bird Yoga instructor, Katja! Bring mat and blocks if you have them, some will be provided. After the yoga we’ll do brunch! Brunch will consist of your choice of coffee & mock-mosa, fresh fruit, fresh gluten free muffins & scones, quiche bites, avocado toast, vegan sausages, and roasted rosemary potatoes.