Yoga with the Cranes!

Enjoy yoga among the cranes at Creamer’s Field! This 1-hour beginner friendly class will introduce you to bird poses so you can embrace the feeling of flying! A donation of $10 per person is requested. Proceeds support research & education at the Creamer’s Field Migration Station!

Bring your own mat and arrive early to ensure you have time to get settled in. The class will begin promptly at 6 pm.

Meet under the big blue tent beside the Creamer’s Field Farmhouse. Parking is available in the lots on both sides of the Farmhouse, and along Creamer’s Lane.

In case of inclement weather, the class will take place at Yellow Bird Yoga, located at 1255 Airport Way Unit 11. Updates will be posted on our website https://aksongbird.org as well as on ASI’s facebook and Instagram.

This event is part of the 2024 Tanana Valley Sandhill Crane Festival! There is so much happening at this year’s festival!