A Seemingly Sleepy Fishing Village Offers A Plethora Of Sailboat Excitement

Large and small boat owners alike are invited to race and everyone can take part in the variety of social gathering events held throughout the weekend. The Oriental Dinghy Club also sponsors several more races throughout the seasons including the SOLO Race in October which welcomes boaters from near and far. For information on race schedules, registration, results and more, go to www.towndock.net/odc.

Early June is typically the time for the Oriental Cup Regatta, also referred to as the ‘Premier Sailing Event of the Year’. The weekend includes not only sailboat racing, but a full calendar of events that includes a Welcome Picnic, live music, fabulous food, dancing and more. The registration fee also provides you with one Regatta souvenir T-shirt and two ‘land passes’ allowing complimentary entry to all meals and events! All proceeds benefit the Bill Harris Memorial Scholarship Fund – get full-coverage details at www.towndock.net/orientalcup.