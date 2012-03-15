A Seemingly Sleepy Fishing Village Offers A Plethora Of Sailboat Excitement

Early June is typically the time for the Oriental Cup Regatta, also referred to as the ‘Premier Sailing Event of the Year’. The weekend includes not only sailboat racing, but a full calendar of events that includes a Welcome Picnic, live music, fabulous food, dancing and more. The registration fee also provides you with one Regatta souvenir T-shirt and two ‘land passes’ allowing complimentary entry to all meals and events! All proceeds benefit the Bill Harris Memorial Scholarship Fund – get full-coverage details at www.towndock.net/orientalcup.