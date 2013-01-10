Exciting Multi Activity Corporate Events In Oxfordshire

Oxfordshire has recently transformed itself into a wonderful location for corporate events. Hitherto corporate houses are always in search of event management companies who are offering exciting corporate events. So, if you are looking for such corporate events, which will effectively boost the efficiency and team-building attitude of the corporate people, then go for exciting multi activity corporate events in Oxfordshire.

Oxfordshire is just the right location for corporate events as it helps in motivating young people and instils in them a team-building attitude. From dragon boat racing to hovercraft driving – you will find everything to uplift the team spirit. Therefore, multi activity days are most sought after corporate events to develop the spirit of teamwork.

Hovercraft in Oxfordshire

Find amazing hovercraft driving experience in Oxfordshire. Chillisauce is offering hovercraft-driving events for corporate people who are bored with ’4×4 Driving’, ‘Rage Buggies driving’ or ‘Off-Road Driving’. Floating a few inches above the ground induces great excitement but it also requires driving skill and controlling sense of hovercraft. So what are you looking for? Take your team for hovercraft driving in Oxfordshire and spend the weekend enjoying the amazing corporate events.

Paintball in Oxfordshire

Paintball is not only a multiplayer game of this century but also considered as an emergent team building corporate event. Thinking on this line Chillisauce offers amazing paintball experience in Oxfordshire. With perfect ambience set for fighting, and with camouflage gears and paint guns, you get the typical feeling of real fighting experience throughout the day. So if you are looking for an adventurous corporate event in Oxfordshire then paintball can be the option to lift up the team-building attitude.

Fly Fishing in Oxfordshire

Have you ever thought fly-fishing can be a wonderful corporate event? Fishing activity amidst spectacular natural splendour of Oxfordshire is no more a weekend activity; but has become a corporate event to boost the pool of corporate talents to achieve their missions. Today fishing is considered as a popular corporate event to improve self-efficiency and concentration. Take your corporate team to some eye-catching locations of Oxfordshire countryside and offer the experience of fishing at countryside lakes or streams.

A Multi activity days in Oxfordshire package comes with enormous fun and teambuilding attitude. Chillisauce offers unlimited corporate group activities in Oxfordshire, which are all based on innovative team building ideas. Take a tour of corporateevents offered by Chillisauce and realize how to improve communications, team building attitudes and problem solving nature among corporate.