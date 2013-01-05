Great British Sporting Events

In this article I write about some of the most famous British sporting events which take place on a yearly basis. My name is Steve Hill from Birmingham and I love to watch most sports especially football, tennis, snooker, horse racing and cricket.

I am currently looking forward to the Fifa World Cup and the winter cricket Ashes tour to Australia. These are sporting events which are not played on an annual basis but are every four years in respect of the football world cup and normally every two years for the ashes series.

Horse racing has two massive sporting events in its yearly calender, the Grand National and the Derby. The Grand National has to be my favourite out of these two as it is normally packed full of incidents as it is a jumping race and there is much more of a chance for the outsiders in the race. There is normally forty horses in this race which itself makes it an exciting race and spectacle. The race takes place at Aintree which is situated in Liverpool.

The Derby is also famous throughout the world and is a flat race. This race which is run over the Epsom downs racecourse and features some of the best racehorses from around the world.

The FA Cup of football is one of my favourite sporting events of the year. Some people may argue that it has lost some of its glamour in recent years but I would have to disagree. This year as an example one of the so called lesser teams in West Ham United managed to reach the final and were in my opinion very unlucky not to win the trophy. It has to be said however that in general one of the big four teams does normally win this cup, these teams are Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal.

The British Grand Prix in formula one is another great event from the British sporting calender. This out of all the events that I am going to write about is probably my least favourite, but is still worth a watch even for someone like myself who is not exactly a motor racing fan. In years gone by when drivers such as Nigel Mansell were racing this event was far more exciting. Nowadays with no serious British contenders, it has in my eyes lost part of its appeal. I am sure however that many other true motor sport observers would disagree with me.

The Wimbledon Tennis Championships are always of interest to somebody like myself as I love to not only watch this sport but I also love to play the odd game of tennis as well. Over the last ten years Tim Henman has given the Brits something to shout about and he has put in some stirling performances under the maximum amount of pressure. It is a great shame that he could not quite manage to go all the way and win the tournament. With a new kid on the block in the form of Andrew Murray, this event will continue to offer thrills and spills for British tennis fans.

In golf there is the British Open. This tournament is not as exciting as The Ryder Cup which takes place every two years but it is still very exciting to watch and there is always a live prospect of a British winner. Watch out for a young golfer called Luke Donald over the next few years as I think he is due some big tournament victories.

These are just a few of many great sportingevents held each year in Britain. I have mentioned some of my favourites, I hope you find these tournaments as exciting as I do.