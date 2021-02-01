I met a new mountain range in August. And I can’t forget her. The haze of fog that lay atop them almost reminded me of the rolling planes I’d met as an infant. I haven’t met Denali yet. But I did meet her friends, and I fell in love.

I’ve been in love before.

● Familial love: one made from the genetic ties bonded together by mother nature

herself

● Chosen love: the kind of love that is familial but without similar genetic makeup

● Romantic love: The kind of love that breaks your heart

I was graced with familial love 216 months ago. I’ve made and lost chosen loves. I’ve fallen deeply in and out of love with a girl who had blue hair, and a heart colder than the bluest of winter days. I’ve had love come and go. I’ve lost friends to disagreements, to falling outs. I’ve lost lovers in response to formidably caused pain, to distance, to soulmates met at the wrong time. Some of these relationships are beyond repair. Some I broke, and some broke me.

But no woman's eyes or mothers arm’s could ever compare to the sweet song echoed from the mountains of Alaska. Maybe I went to Fairbanks looking for gold, but I never thought I’d find it. Until sitting there in my very own sift pan of life, I struck it. I could not comprehend what sat in front of me. When I looked up from my entrancement with the small lump of gold in my pan, I realized that I had been so locked into my pile of dirt turned gold, that the mountain I had tirelessly been chipping away at had magically turned to pure, untouched gold.

As I walked to the bus stop in my bright red rain jacket excited to go exploring in this new and uncharted territory, a man sat jaggadey and very clearly still drunk from the night before, rolling a cigar. As he pulled his lips into the happiest smile I’ve ever seen, I saw his true joy. He went on to tell me of his treacherous drug abuse, recent breakup, and overall anguish of his life. But I could not shake his smile. Hadn’t he just shown me so much joy?

It turns out, his mountain had turned to gold on his financed plane flight from Southern Missouri to Alaska's frigid interior. He was belittled by the sparkle of his gold in the same way I had just been. What we had found, I realized, was not gold, not riches, but rather something worth far more than those could ever be. We had found home. And for the first time, as I looked across the small town with the hour-long bus circle that I had long forgotten I was there to ride, I realized that the other 80,000 people had found endless gold here too. We didn’t need money or fame or glory, for we had found everything we could ever need: home.

I have not met Denali, and maybe I won’t ever make the 3 hour trek south to see her snow kissed peaks, but I found love. A love that I cannot shake. No matter how much failure and ass freezing awaits. I have met a maiden, and I must pursue her. I must make her mine. I must build her a home. And I can’t rest until my soul is settled in her arms.