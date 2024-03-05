« All Events

2024 Annual Convention | Tanana Chiefs Conference

March 11 - March 20

The theme for this year’s convention is “One People, One Voice,” emphasizing the significance of unity and the collective strength that emerges when we work together. As indigenous people, our history is marked by a deep-rooted sense of community, where our ancestors joined forces to champion for our lands, our rights and the preservation of our cultures. This theme serves as a reminder that our community is an integral part of our identity, and that by working together, we amplify our strength in the face of any challenge.

Details

Start:
March 11
End:
March 20
Website:
https://www.tananachiefs.org/convention2024/

Organizer

Tanana Chiefs Conference
View Organizer Website

Venue

Westmark Hotel
813 Noble St.
Fairbanks, 99701 + Google Map

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *