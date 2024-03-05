2024 Annual Convention | Tanana Chiefs Conference

The theme for this year’s convention is “One People, One Voice,” emphasizing the significance of unity and the collective strength that emerges when we work together. As indigenous people, our history is marked by a deep-rooted sense of community, where our ancestors joined forces to champion for our lands, our rights and the preservation of our cultures. This theme serves as a reminder that our community is an integral part of our identity, and that by working together, we amplify our strength in the face of any challenge.