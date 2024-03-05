2024 Tanana River Challenge

The Tanana River Challenge (TRC) is an endurance race which includes runners, skiers, skijorers, and bikers. This year the race course loops around the mighty Tanana River and Rosie Creek forest, where you can choose between 25 and 45 miles distances.

Our event is a reincarnation of the much-loved Equinox Ultra-Ski 100k Challenge which went from Nenana to Fairbanks and was run for many years by Audun and Sally Endestad of Fairbanks. We’ve updated it to include more modes of travel, multiple aid stations run by our great volunteers, and have embraced new course routes.

Late registration (March 4th – March 13th): 45mile ($105), 25mile ($85)

Race day registration (March 16th in person at registration table): 45mile ($125), 25mile ($105)