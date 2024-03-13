The Tanana Chiefs Annual Convention arts & crafts bazaar is happening March 13th and 14th from 8 am – 5 pm at the Westmark Hotel in Fairbanks. If you are interested in Indigenous made gifts for yourself and others, this is the place to do it!

The arts and crafts bazaar is subject to possible closure to the public of the Annual Board of Directors Meeting in the event that there are dangerous levels of respiratory illness circulating. If the meeting is closed to the public, the Bazaar will be postponed.