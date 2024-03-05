Comedy Night with Quinn Dale

Not For the Easily Offended! With appearances on networks such as Showtime and Comedy Central and television shows such as The Tonight Show, Lopez Tonight, and Last Call with Carson Daly, Quinn Dale is quickly establishing himself as one of the most available comedians in the country. He has headlined from Las Vegas to Atlantic City and nowhere in between. His comedic brilliance is obvious with such lines as “It’s good to be here” and “Who’s drinking?”

People in and out of the comedy business consider Dale to be a smart, clean, and witty stand-up comic with impeccable timing. Young Mr. Dale is Las Vegas Showroom regular, and you’re likely to see his name and likeness on billboards and advertising anytime you visit there. Dahle has worked with such names as Robin Williams, Drew Carey, Dana Carvey, Norm MacDonald, Jon Lovitz, Bill Maher, Frank Caliendo, David Alan Grier, John Witherspoon, Tommy Chong, John Pinette, and Harland Williams.