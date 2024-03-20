First Friday with Kevin Duvall

Kevin Duvall is an Alaskan wildlife artist who draws with a variety of mediums. Kevin has always had a strong preference for detailing birds of prey and loves to focus on the detail of these animals in much of his work. Whether feathers or fur, this skill in detail is key to his art.

Kevin began a soul-searching journey westward with no destination until finally arriving at his rightful home in Alaska. After settling in Nenana, Kevin found the serenity to pick back up his pencils. Kevin hopes to bring his subjects to life in detail and pass on the spirit that he has found in the rawness of Alaska’s wild animals and landscapes.