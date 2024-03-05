Folk School: Jigsaw Linocut Printmaking

In this class you will create and print jigsaw linoleum prints in a weekend! Linocut is a process where the surface of linoleum is carved to create a design, and is then inked and printed. Jigsaw linocut is a fun way to incorporate multiple colors in a single linocut print.

For this class we will start with a simplified drawing or photo and create a design. Then we will transfer that design onto the linoleum and carve the image. The jigsaw process involves cutting out parts of the linoleum so they can be printed in different colors. Finally, we will ink all the pieces of the linocut, place them together, and print it on paper.

Students will learn the jigsaw linocut process from start to finish including a brief history of linocut, creating imagery, carving linoleum, and how to properly ink and print their linocut.