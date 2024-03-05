« All Events

Hop Along

March 31 @ 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

$10

This event will include:

– Scavenger Hunt @ 1 p.m.
– The movie ‘Hop’ @ 2 p.m.
– Hot cocoa
– Cookies
– Crafts

Parents/chaperon do not need a ticket
Tickets are limited for this event

On arrival: Please head to the Palace Theatre to start.

Location: The scavenger hunt will be in various locations around the park. The movie and other activities will be located inside the Palace Theatre.

Scavenger Hunt: The youth doing the scavenger hunt will receive a prize when scavenger hunt has been completed. They will return to the Palace Theatre and start at the Palace Theatre.

Recommended Age For Scavenger Hunt: The scavenger hunt will include various clues, the ability to read is recommended but parental assistance is encouraged if needed. Ages 7-13 on their own or younger with parental assistance.

Venue

Pioneer Park
2300 Airport Way
Fairbanks, United States + Google Map

