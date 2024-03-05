This event will include:

– Scavenger Hunt @ 1 p.m.

– The movie ‘Hop’ @ 2 p.m.

– Hot cocoa

– Cookies

– Crafts

Parents/chaperon do not need a ticket

Tickets are limited for this event

On arrival: Please head to the Palace Theatre to start.

Location: The scavenger hunt will be in various locations around the park. The movie and other activities will be located inside the Palace Theatre.

Scavenger Hunt: The youth doing the scavenger hunt will receive a prize when scavenger hunt has been completed. They will return to the Palace Theatre and start at the Palace Theatre.

Recommended Age For Scavenger Hunt: The scavenger hunt will include various clues, the ability to read is recommended but parental assistance is encouraged if needed. Ages 7-13 on their own or younger with parental assistance.