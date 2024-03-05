« All Events

Lindy Hop Dance Weekend

March 16 - March 17

Varies

Learn and dance Lindy Hop, an original form of swing dancing! Visiting instructors Augie Freeman and Natalia Eristavi will be teaching a two day workshop March 16-17, 2024. Students $125/150 if before or after Feb. 15. Non-students $200/$225 if before or after Feb. 15. Evening dances are open to all, not just workshop attendees, and the Saturday dance will feature live swing music by the Fairbanks Community Jazz Band! Contact Danielle or Christin to register.

Details

Start:
March 16
End:
March 17
Cost:
Varies

Organizer

University Of Alaska Fairbanks

Venue

Wood Center Ballroom
1731 S. Chandalar Drive
Fairbanks, 99775 + Google Map
Phone
9074747034

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *