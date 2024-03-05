Lindy Hop Dance Weekend

Learn and dance Lindy Hop, an original form of swing dancing! Visiting instructors Augie Freeman and Natalia Eristavi will be teaching a two day workshop March 16-17, 2024. Students $125/150 if before or after Feb. 15. Non-students $200/$225 if before or after Feb. 15. Evening dances are open to all, not just workshop attendees, and the Saturday dance will feature live swing music by the Fairbanks Community Jazz Band! Contact Danielle or Christin to register.