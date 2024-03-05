« All Events

Nanook Men’s Ice Hockey

March 7 @ 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

$15

Nanooks vs. Stonehill College: Senior Night.

Details

Date:
March 7
Time:
7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Cost:
$15
Website:
https://alaskananooks.com/sports/mens-ice-hockey/schedule/2023-24

Organizer

Alaska Nanooks

Venue

Carlson Center
2010 2nd Avenue
Fairbanks, 99701 United States + Google Map
Phone
((907) 451-7800

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *