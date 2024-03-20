« All Events

Neon Night @ The Pub

March 29 @ 8:30 pm - 11:30 pm

✨ Neon Night turns up the glow at The Pub with DJTRAXMADEIT! 🎶 🔈 Get ready to shine under the black lights as beats drop and vibes pop. 🟣🌈🟠It’s not just a party – it’s a luminous experience! 🚀💃

March 29
8:30 pm - 11:30 pm
https://www.facebook.com/events/1380706802566385/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22discovery_top_tab%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22bookmark%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

The Pub
1731 S Chandalar Drive
Fairbanks, United States + Google Map

