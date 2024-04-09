Parlor in the Round with Alex Lahey, Rachel DeTemple, and Emily Anderson

Doors 6pm

Music at 7pm

Australian indie rock phenom ALEX LAHEY makes her Parlor Debut alongside and Fairbanks’ own RACHEL DeTEMPLE and EMILY ANDERSON!

Parlor is a songwriter showcase with an improv twist! This musical game show features Alaskan songwriters paired with nationally touring artists to trade tunes, stories, and songwriting homework in the first half. After the intermission, tradition is cast aside as the musicians dive into collaborations, jocular inventions, and premeditated musings all based on written submissions from the audience.

Parlor makes its Fairbanks debut at The Palace Theatre – seating is limited so get tickets now! Seating will be first come, first served, but there are no bad seats at the Palace.