Roald Dahl’s “Willy Wonka”

This full stage musical is a perfect choice for all ages! See the magic of Willy Wonka and is chocolate factory come to life on stage!

This full stage musical features a large cast of 65 people, perfect for all ages! Concessions available at every intermission, with a chance to win a Golden Ticket! Meet and greet with the cast after every show! 8 shows with a run time of 2 hours with an intermission.

Friday, April 5: 7PM

Saturday, April 6: 2PM, 7PM

Sunday, April 7: 4PM