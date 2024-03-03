Sensory Friendly Sundays

Our goal is to offer children with special needs and sensory processing differences the opportunity to visit the Museum in a much more intimate environment. Sensory-friendly Museum time is designated to children with Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD), different processing needs, as well as children with special / medical requirements to have a fun, enjoyable and interactive experience in a comfortable and peaceful space. Prior to opening, the Museum staff will lower the lights and sound, and determine appropriate textures to add to the Imagineering Lab.

Who?

For kids with special needs or sensory processing differences

When?

first Sunday of each month, 3pm-5:30pm

third Sunday of each month, 9:30am-12pm

How much?

$4 admission, free for members