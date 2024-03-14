« All Events

St. Patty’s Beer Yoga

March 14 @ 8:00 am - 5:00 pm

$25
Lads and Lassies! St. Patty’s Day is coming! Trax, Salty’s on 2nd, & Friar Tucks has put together an Irish inspired event with ice cold beer, Irish eats and an hour of yoga fun. Join Mike Hajduke and Trax for this light-hearted Irish themed class! Must be 21 or older.
Includes:
🍀2 Pints of beer (option to substitute for Mama Bear Kombucha!)
🍀A special corn beef and cabbage soup and pretzel served after class
🍀Dress in your festive St. Patty’s Day attire to add to the fun!!💚💚

Details

Date:
March 14
Time:
8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Cost:
$25
Website:
https://clients.mindbodyonline.com/ASP/main_shop.asp?studioid=235777&tg=78&vt=&lvl=&stype=41&view=&trn=0&page=&catid=&prodid=10498&date=3%2f5%2f2024&classid=0&prodGroupId=&sSU=&optForwardingLink=&qParam=&justloggedin=&nLgIn=&pMode=1&loc=1

Organizer

Trax Outdoor Center
Phone
907-378-7800

Venue

Trax Yoga
310 Birch Hill Rd
Fairbanks, 99701 + Google Map
Phone
907-378-7800

