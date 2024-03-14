St. Patty’s Beer Yoga

Lads and Lassies! St. Patty’s Day is coming! Trax, Salty’s on 2nd, & Friar Tucks has put together an Irish inspired event with ice cold beer, Irish eats and an hour of yoga fun. Join Mike Hajduke and Trax for this light-hearted Irish themed class! Must be 21 or older.







Includes:2 Pints of beer (option to substitute for Mama Bear Kombucha!)A special corn beef and cabbage soup and pretzel served after classDress in your festive St. Patty’s Day attire to add to the fun!!