St. Patty’s Beer Yoga
March 14 @ 8:00 am - 5:00 pm$25
Lads and Lassies! St. Patty’s Day is coming! Trax, Salty’s on 2nd, & Friar Tucks has put together an Irish inspired event with ice cold beer, Irish eats and an hour of yoga fun. Join Mike Hajduke and Trax for this light-hearted Irish themed class! Must be 21 or older.
Includes:
2 Pints of beer (option to substitute for Mama Bear Kombucha!)
A special corn beef and cabbage soup and pretzel served after class
Dress in your festive St. Patty’s Day attire to add to the fun!!
