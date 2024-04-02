Super Heros JAZZ Night Out

Live Jazz Music, Costume Contest, Silent Auction

Calling all Superheroes Bring your sidekick and Join us for Superheroes JAZZ Night Out for an evening of super fun to support the Ester Library.

Costume Contest: Be your favorite Superhero, Jazz Cat, Vamp or Lounge Lizard.

Find your Super Groove with Badger Street Jazz and special guest musicians. MARVEL at the variety of Silent Auction items donated by local businesses.

The party starts at 9 pm, April 13, at the Golden Eagle Saloon, Ester, 7 miles west of Fairbanks just off the Parks Highway.

Participants must be 21 or older.