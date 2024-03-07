Twist Me Thai Me: Body Workshop for Couples

Enjoy a new level of romance at a curated date night. Couples will follow along as we demonstrate partner massage and stretch techniques to enhance your communication and intimacy.

This partner massage workshop will give you the skills to connect to your partner in an intimate and relaxed sanctuary in the warm and romantic infrared light of the Phoenix Room at Yellow Bird Yoga. This two hour encounter will give you the skills to apply massage to your partner whenever they are in pain or seeking deeper intimacy. Enjoy bubbles and berries with an awesome new group of friends.