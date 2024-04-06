West Valley Drama Club presents “Clue: the High School Edition.” Directed by West Valley High School senior Theo Beck-Irvine. Who killed Mr. Boddy? Come find out!

“Clue (High School Edition),” a suspenseful comedy-driven whodunit, is showing for only two weekends this March and April at the West Valley Performing Arts Center on the grounds of West Valley High School. This play is acceptable for all ages, from your drooling, snot-filled 4-year-old, to the old 76-year-old cat lady that glares at you from down the street.

“Clue: high School Edition” is based on a screenplay by Jonathan Lynn, written by Sandy Rustin, additional material by Hunter Foster and Eric Price, based on the Paramount Pictures Motion Picture, based on the Hasbro board game CLUE with Original Music by Michael Holland.

Put your detective skills to the test and watch as 6 unassuming guests are invited to a party put together by Mr. Boddy and his trusty British butler Mr. Wadsworth, only for the night to end in murder. Who killed Mr. Boddy? This mystery is full of twists and turns you will never see coming. The play will keep you on the edge of your seat and laughing till your heart’s content as the guests trip over themselves, ‘shoot’ knee-slapping puns, and wipe the floor with their hilarious banter.

Will you be able to figure out this peculiar puzzle and solve the murder before they do?

General Admission $7.00, Students (13-18 years) $5.00, and Children 12 and under $3.00. Tickets available online or at the door 1 hour before each show. We accept, cash, credit card, or check. Please Contact the Drama Club Advisor for more details: Gwendolyn Brazier gwendolyn.brazier@k12northstar.org