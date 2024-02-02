« All Events

Whose Live Anyway?

May 17 @ 7:30 pm

$49 – $80
Whose Live Anyway? is 90 minutes of hilarious improvised comedy and song all based on audience suggestions. Cast members Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis, Dave Foley, and Joel Murray will leave you gasping with the very witty scenes they invent before your eyes. Audience participation is key to the show so bring your suggestions and you might be asked to join the cast onstage! Whose Live Anyway? showcases some of the improv games made famous on the long-running TV show as well as some exciting new ones, featuring musical direction by Bob Derkach. All ages are welcome, but please note that some PG-13 language will be used during the performance. Thank you to Mt. McKinley Bank and TOTE Maritime for sponsoring this performance!

Details

Date:
May 17
Time:
7:30 pm
Cost:
$49 – $80
Event Category:
Event Tags:
Website:
https://fairbanksconcert.org/project/whose-live-anyway-5-17-24/?fbclid=IwAR15zRrwiyZfXaHjzzQrQ-JpRXrrigCUPKjBhnX5BJFl3Mz9w_mZUIwhHF0

Organizer

Fairbanks Concert Association
Phone
907-474-8081
Email
info@fairbanksconcert.org
View Organizer Website

Venue

Hering Auditorium
901 Airport Way
Fairbanks, 99701 United States + Google Map
Phone
(907) 452-3177

