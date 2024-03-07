2024 A Woman’s Affair

Fri., April 12 – 6pm to 9pm

Sat., April 13 – 10am to 5pm

Sun., April 14 – 11am to 5pm

A Woman’s Affair, sponsored by Borealis Med Spa, is a highly anticipated event and a bold representation of the quality women owned and women-oriented businesses in Fairbanks. This is a place to discuss important health issues, get tips for managing finances, shop the latest fashions, enjoy a tasty treat, learn new beauty tips and tricks, pick up home-decorating ideas, or discover a new hobby…all in one location. Friday night kicks off with a fun “Sip & Shop” event, sponsored by Robinson & Ward, CPAs, followed by normal tradeshow hours Saturday and Sunday. For more information, visit www.fairbanksevents.com