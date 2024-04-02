Traversing the Brooks Range

Arctic Traverse: A Thousand-Mile Summer of Trekking the Brooks Range by Michael Engelhard – Presentation and Signing

Join Fairbanks author Michael Engelhard as he discusses his just-released memoir of his foot and packraft traverse of the Brooks Range, and shares clips from the documentary: ” Alone Across Alaska”.

Michael Engelhard’s just-published book based on his experience is “Arctic Traverse: A Thousand-Mile Summer of Trekking the Brooks Range”, available at the presentation and from the publisher, Mountaineers Books. Michael will also share clips from Bruce “Buck” Nelson’s documentary: “Alone Across Alaska”.

From the publisher’s description: “Much more than a captivating account of a human-powered solo thru-hike and float, Arctic Traverse illuminates the spirit of Alaska, drawing on encounters with Indigenous elders, guided clients, scientists, and others as well as on Engelhard’s long-held dream and his experiences of the land itself.”

Look for Michael’s Fairbanks Daily News Miner interview scheduled for March 31, and for his interview on the AK Outdoor Explorer program which airs on April 4 at 10am and 8PM on KSKA 91.1. A veteran wilderness guide, anthropologist, and recipient of a Rasmuson Individual Artist Award, Michael Engelhard is the editor and author of several books, including “Ice Bear” and “No Walk in the Park”. His other new book: “What the River Knows: Essays from the Heart of Alaska” releases June 1, 2024, and is available for pre-order.

This is the fourth and final presentation in the Fairbanks Paddlers’ 2024 winter/spring slideshow series. It will be held at Silver Gulch Brewing and Bottling Company in Fox, Alaska. Doors will open at 5:30 pm with a limited menu plus beverages available. Food service will end when the presentation starts at 7 p.m. Please support Silver Gulch for generously hosting our events at no charge to the club. Come early and enjoy good food, beverages and meet up with old friends and new ones from the paddling community. The presentation is free and open to the public.

Read an excerpt from Arctic Traverse: A Thousand-Mile Summer of Trekking the Brooks Range (PDF): https://www.fairbankspaddlers.org/download/91241/?tmstv=1711937195 Read more information about Michael Engelhard’s Arctic Traverse book (PDF): https://www.fairbankspaddlers.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/Arctic-Traverse-Book-Summary-Sheet.pdf