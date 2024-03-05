Brunch with a Bunny
March 30 @ 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm$25
Easter Arts & Crafts
Balloon Artist
Games
Photo Station
Music
This event will include a breakfast buffet with a pancake bar featuring:
- Pancakes, Waffles, or French Toast
- Choice of Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, or Sausage
- Topping choices are Chocolate Chips, Fresh Bananas, Caramelize Onions & Peppers, and Strawberry Jelly
- Water and Orange Juice is also provided
All activities and breakfast buffet are included in the $25 entry fee per person.
This event has a limited number of tickets.