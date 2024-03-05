« All Events

Brunch with a Bunny

March 30 @ 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm

$25

Easter Arts & Crafts
Balloon Artist
Games
Photo Station
Music

This event will include a breakfast buffet with a pancake bar featuring:

  • Pancakes, Waffles, or French Toast
  • Choice of Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, or Sausage
  • Topping choices are Chocolate Chips, Fresh Bananas, Caramelize Onions & Peppers, and Strawberry Jelly
  • Water and Orange Juice is also provided

All activities and breakfast buffet are included in the $25 entry fee per person.

This event has a limited number of tickets.

Details

Date:
March 30
Time:
12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Cost:
$25
Website:
https://fairbanksak.myrec.com/info/activities/program_details.aspx?ProgramID=30369&fbclid=IwAR32D-s9IiUQGlt83B8vqK0FPpi8CZV9_1xwioB1Qjmk5Kka23qbiyhKB8o

Venue

Carlson Center
2010 2nd Avenue
Fairbanks, 99701 United States + Google Map
Phone
((907) 451-7800

