This is Talent show fundraiser to support the travels of Paige as she begins her life in circus arts. The School she was accepted into was Circus Smirkus into advanced ensemble.

Schedule of events

3 p.m. Matineé Talent show begins

4 p.m. bake sale/ tea bar

5 p.m Talent Show begins

5:50 p.m (15 min. intermission)

6:00 p.m. Talent show continues

7:00 p.m. Cocktail hour

7:30 p.m. After Party (90 Minutes)