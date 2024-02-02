2024 Alaska Nanooks Gold Rush presented by Usibelli Coal Mine

Saturday, March 23, 2024 at the UAF Patty Center

Doors open at 6 pm with friends, food, drinks, games, student-athletes and a silent auction

Reverse Raffle begins at 6:45 pm

What’s a reverse raffle? It’s a raffle, but instead of the first ticket being the winner, it’s the last ticket. Every 25th ticket drawn will win $100 until five tickets are remaining. The last five ticket holders will be given a chance to split the $5,000 grand prize or continue drawing until the final winner is determined.

Only 300 tickets are available for this event! Get your ticket or table of 8 today and support YOUR Alaska Nanooks!