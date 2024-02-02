« All Events

2024 Alaska Nanooks Gold Rush presented by Usibelli Coal Mine

March 23 @ 6:00 pm

Saturday, March 23, 2024 at the UAF Patty Center

Doors open at 6 pm with friends, food, drinks, games, student-athletes and a silent auction
Reverse Raffle begins at 6:45 pm

What’s a reverse raffle? It’s a raffle, but instead of the first ticket being the winner, it’s the last ticket. Every 25th ticket drawn will win $100 until five tickets are remaining. The last five ticket holders will be given a chance to split the $5,000 grand prize or continue drawing until the final winner is determined.

Only 300 tickets are available for this event! Get your ticket or table of 8 today and support YOUR Alaska Nanooks!

Details

Date:
March 23
Time:
6:00 pm
Website:
https://epay.alaska.edu/C21563_ustores/web/store_cat.jsp?STOREID=132&CATID=359&fbclid=IwAR0-aBP0zR2OqdbT6KYXKLvKTj_DY559dI01UW5YRB2wRHuqCkQS2m95Glc

Organizers

Alaska Nanooks
University Of Alaska Fairbanks

Venue

UAF Patty Center
1890 Tanana Loop E
Fairbanks, 99709 United States + Google Map

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *