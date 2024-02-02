Heartfelt and open. Canadian vocalist and songwriter Barbra Lica blithely takes a unique approach that stresses subtlety, grace and storytelling. The Juno-nominated artist began as a jazz singer and has performed at such lofty venues as Birdland and the Festival International de Jazz de Montréal, and is now seamlessly blending pop, jazz, country and folk influences.

With a voice that is light and lilting, honeyed and soulful, Barbra Lica brings genuine warmth and trusting curiosity to the experience of being alive. Her songs are ambitious and deeply personal, promising to break all the rules while searching for commonalities between musical genres, human emotions and two sides of one border.

This performance is supported by the Bill Stroecker Jazz Program. Thank you to Alaska 529 for sponsoring this show!