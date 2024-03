Doors Open at 5:00 pm, BBQ Dinner at 7:00, Live and Silent Auction, Over $20,000 in Door Prizes!

Join Alaska Outdoor Council for the Largest Gathering of Hunter and Fishermen in Fairbanks. This Fun filled night will be a night to remember! Live Music from the Ken Peltier Band, Gun Safe Raffles, Wall of Guns, Wall of Bows! Fishing Gear, Outfiitters from Around the World! Games, Raffles and more!!