Sustainable Living Expo

March 9 @ 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Free
Local businesses and organizations that provides services and/or products that offer Fairbanks residents opportunities to incorporate renewable and recyclable alternatives to their daily life will display products and services and demonstrate/describe how Fairbanks residents can benefit from using them. The event is free and door prizes from vendors will be given away throughout the day!
What to bring:
  • Canned and boxed non-perishable food will be collected for the Food Bank – MUST BE UNOPENED AND HAVE NUTRITION LABEL
  • Coffee grounds will be collected for Compost FBX
  • Meat (freezer burned, or otherwise unwanted but not spoiled) – MUST BE FROZEN – will be collected for distribution to dog mushers
  • Unwanted clothing (good condition please) will be collected for for FRA Closet Collections
  • Used but working electronics smaller than a microwave can be traded at our Electronics Swap table
  • Glass items “Too Cute to Crush” can be brough to trade at the Glass Roots Alaska table

What to expect:

  • Lots of fun, some great food (Meg’s Eats and Treats will be there), some great information, some incredible door prizes including a backyard composter courtesy of Compost FBX, items from The Great Alaskan Bowl Company and more!
  • The Fairbanks Children’s museum will even be set up in a dedicated space with arts and crafts for the kids!
  • We will also have presentations every hour on the half hour in a separate breakout room.

Details

Date:
March 9
Time:
12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Cost:
Free
Website:
https://www.facebook.com/events/727548972803546/?acontext=%7B%22ref%22%3A%2252%22%2C%22action_history%22%3A%22[%7B%5C%22surface%5C%22%3A%5C%22share_link%5C%22%2C%5C%22mechanism%5C%22%3A%5C%22share_link%5C%22%2C%5C%22extra_data%5C%22%3A%7B%5C%22invite_link_id%5C%22%3A1768015237031955%7D%7D]%22%7D

Organizer

Green Star of Interior Alaska
Phone
(907) 452-4152
View Organizer Website

Venue

JP Jones Center
2400 Rickert Street
Fairbanks, 99701 + Google Map
Phone
(907) 328-2280
View Venue Website

