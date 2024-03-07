Sustainable Living Expo
March 9 @ 12:00 pm - 5:00 pmFree
Local businesses and organizations that provides services and/or products that offer Fairbanks residents opportunities to incorporate renewable and recyclable alternatives to their daily life will display products and services and demonstrate/describe how Fairbanks residents can benefit from using them. The event is free and door prizes from vendors will be given away throughout the day!
What to bring:
- Canned and boxed non-perishable food will be collected for the Food Bank – MUST BE UNOPENED AND HAVE NUTRITION LABEL
- Coffee grounds will be collected for Compost FBX
- Meat (freezer burned, or otherwise unwanted but not spoiled) – MUST BE FROZEN – will be collected for distribution to dog mushers
- Unwanted clothing (good condition please) will be collected for for FRA Closet Collections
- Used but working electronics smaller than a microwave can be traded at our Electronics Swap table
- Glass items “Too Cute to Crush” can be brough to trade at the Glass Roots Alaska table
What to expect:
- Lots of fun, some great food (Meg’s Eats and Treats will be there), some great information, some incredible door prizes including a backyard composter courtesy of Compost FBX, items from The Great Alaskan Bowl Company and more!
- The Fairbanks Children’s museum will even be set up in a dedicated space with arts and crafts for the kids!
- We will also have presentations every hour on the half hour in a separate breakout room.