Sustainable Living Expo

Local businesses and organizations that provides services and/or products that offer Fairbanks residents opportunities to incorporate renewable and recyclable alternatives to their daily life will display products and services and demonstrate/describe how Fairbanks residents can benefit from using them. The event is free and door prizes from vendors will be given away throughout the day!

What to bring:

Canned and boxed non-perishable food will be collected for the Food Bank – MUST BE UNOPENED AND HAVE NUTRITION LABEL

Coffee grounds will be collected for Compost FBX

Meat (freezer burned, or otherwise unwanted but not spoiled) – MUST BE FROZEN – will be collected for distribution to dog mushers

Unwanted clothing (good condition please) will be collected for for FRA Closet Collections

Used but working electronics smaller than a microwave can be traded at our Electronics Swap table

Glass items “Too Cute to Crush” can be brough to trade at the Glass Roots Alaska table

What to expect: