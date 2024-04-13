« All Events

Roald Dahl’s “Willy Wonka”

April 13 @ 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm

$25
This full stage musical is a perfect choice for all ages! See the magic of Willy Wonka and is chocolate factory come to life on stage!
This full stage musical features a large cast of 65 people, perfect for all ages! Concessions available at every intermission, with a chance to win a Golden Ticket! Meet and greet with the cast after every show! 8 shows with a run time of 2 hours with an intermission.
Friday, April 5: 7PM
Saturday, April 6: 2PM, 7PM
Sunday, April 7: 4PM
Friday, April 12: 7PM
Saturday, April 13: 2PM, 7PM
Sunday, April 14: 4PM

Fairbanks Academy of Children’s Theatre
Alaska Centennial Center for the Arts
2300 Airport Way
Fairbanks, 99701 + Google Map

