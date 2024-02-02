If you listen to The Thistle & Shamrock every week, this is for you! Breabach is one of Scotland’s most skilled and imaginative contemporary folk acts, uniting deep roots in Highland and Island tradition with the innovative musical ferment of their Glasgow base.

Breabach is the joyful beating heart of Scottish traditional music, and they have the awards to prove it, including six prestigious Scots Trad Awards, including the 2022 Scottish Folk Band of the Year, plus the 2022 Musician of the Year for fiddler, singer and step dancer Megan Henderson. She’s joined by James Lindsay (double bass, vocals), Calum MacCrimmon (bagpipes, whistle, bouzouki, vocals), Conal McDonagh (bagpipes, whistle, vocals) and Ewan Robertson (guitar, vocals, cajón).

