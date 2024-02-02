Adonis Rose & The NOJ07

Founded in 2002, the New Orleans Jazz Orchestra was formed to celebrate and fortify the American jazz portfolio with an emphasis on developing the New Orleans jazz industry. Led by artistic director Adonis Rose, the seven-piece ensemble has an ever-increasing repertoire that exemplifies the influence of jazz as the grandfather of modern American music.

NOJO and its members are true ambassadors of American music, and membership spans several generations with over 100 years of combined professional experience. NOJO has performed and recorded with myriad artists across all genres, and have headlined all of the major U.S. performing arts venues.

This performance is part of the Bill Stroecker Jazz Series. Thank you to Alaska 529, Alyeska Pipeline Service Company and ConocoPhillips for sponsoring this show!