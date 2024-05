It’s CLEAN UP DAY & downtown Fairbanks needs your help! Join the “Bread Line Baggers” & put the scrub to the neighborhood. We’ll be tackling the blocks from Airport Way & Cushman to 11th & over to Noble & back.

Join us on Saturday, May 11th at the Bread Line – 507 Gaffney Rd. – grab some yellow bags & help clean up Fairbanks!